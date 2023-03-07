OSCE Says Legal Opinion on Georgian Foreign Agents Bill in Preparation

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights said on Monday that it will prepare a legal opinion on the Georgian draft law on foreign agents to verify its compliance with international standards.

In February, the draft law on the creation of a list of individuals and entities receiving financing from abroad was submitted to the parliament. The ruling Georgian Dream party said it would support the legislation and overrule the veto of Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili if she tries to block the adoption of the law. Opposition leaders have repeatedly criticized the legislation, saying that it would allow the government to suppress the work of non-governmental organizations and activists in the country.

"Freedom of expression and association are fundamental to democracy.

ODIHR is preparing a legal opinion on the so-called foreign agents draft law in Georgia to assess its compliance with int. standards, and we'll cooperate with intl. partners on this important work," the office said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, a group of people gathered at the parliament building in the capital city of Tbilisi to protest against the legislation as it was considered by the parliament. Georgian opposition parties are also preparing a mass demonstration in the coming days against the draft law.

The bill was reportedly based on the US Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) and modified, taking into account the "best practices" of democratic countries. Washington has criticized the draft legislation and dismissed the claims that it was based on the FARA.