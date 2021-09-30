UrduPoint.com

OSCE Says Never Authorized Recommendation Letter For Russia's Group-IB

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 07:55 PM

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) told Sputnik on Thursday that it did not authorize the recommendation letter allegedly attributed to a former OSCE official that appeared on the website of Russian cybersecurity company Group-IB

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) told Sputnik on Thursday that it did not authorize the recommendation letter allegedly attributed to a former OSCE official that appeared on the website of Russian cybersecurity company Group-IB.

The website says that Group-IB is recommended by the OSCE. It provides a scan of a letter supposedly sent by an international organization official in 2013 recommending cooperation with Group-ID in cybersecurity, and noting satisfaction with interaction with the company.

"As a policy, the OSCE does not promote, endorse, or issue recommendations on goods and services.

The recommendation letter purportedly attributed to a former OSCE official, appearing on the Group-IB website, appears not to have been authorized by the OSCE," the OSCE press service said in a statement.

The organization's role related to cybersecurity and combating cybercrime is to support its member states in building their capacities and coordinating efforts to address cybersecurity threats, the statement read.

Commenting on Group-IB founder Ilya Sachkov's recent arrest, the OSCE said it was aware of the situation.

The Lefortovo District Court in Moscow arrested Sachkov on Wednesday on suspicion of high treason. If convicted, he may face 12 to 20 years in prison.

