OSCE Says Polish Presidential Election Conducted Professionally Despite COVID-19 Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Voting in the first round of the Polish presidential election, which was held this past Sunday, was conducted professionally despite legal uncertainties and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, although concerns have been raised over the domestic media coverage of the event, Thomas Boserup, the head of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights special election assessment mission, said on Monday.

"The first round of the presidential election in the Republic of Poland was administered professionally despite the legal uncertainty during the electoral process," Boserup said at a press conference.

The OSCE official added that the voting process was successful amid the ongoing epidemiological crisis.

"The constitutionally mandated election coexisted with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic," Boserup remarked.

Despite the successes in holding the election, the OSCE has slammed Polish broadcasters for their biased coverage of the presidential campaign, adding that the run-up to the election was characterized by rhetoric that was both negative and intolerant.

"The campaign was characterized by negative and intolerant rhetoric further polarizing an already adversarial political environment ... In an evidentially polarized and biased media landscape, the public broadcaster failed to ensure balanced and impartial coverage and rather served as a campaign tool," Boserup remarked.

The OSCE has also raised concerns over the speed with which election legislation was passed, which had implications on campaign financing.

"By substantially amending the legal framework for campaign finance, the June 2 act compounded the affix of a regulatory framework which was already lacking in transparency, as previous assessments have indicated," the mission head said.

Andrzej Duda, Poland's incumbent president, received the most votes in the first round of the election, claiming 43.7 percent. He will advance to a runoff in July where he will compete against Civic Platform candidate Rafal Trzaskowski, who took 30.3 percent of the vote.