UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OSCE Says Polish Presidential Election Conducted Professionally Despite COVID-19 Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 10:49 PM

OSCE Says Polish Presidential Election Conducted Professionally Despite COVID-19 Pandemic

Voting in the first round of the Polish presidential election, which was held this past Sunday, was conducted professionally despite legal uncertainties and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, although concerns have been raised over the domestic media coverage of the event, Thomas Boserup, the head of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights special election assessment mission, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Voting in the first round of the Polish presidential election, which was held this past Sunday, was conducted professionally despite legal uncertainties and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, although concerns have been raised over the domestic media coverage of the event, Thomas Boserup, the head of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights special election assessment mission, said on Monday.

"The first round of the presidential election in the Republic of Poland was administered professionally despite the legal uncertainty during the electoral process," Boserup said at a press conference.

The OSCE official added that the voting process was successful amid the ongoing epidemiological crisis.

"The constitutionally mandated election coexisted with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic," Boserup remarked.

Despite the successes in holding the election, the OSCE has slammed Polish broadcasters for their biased coverage of the presidential campaign, adding that the run-up to the election was characterized by rhetoric that was both negative and intolerant.

"The campaign was characterized by negative and intolerant rhetoric further polarizing an already adversarial political environment ... In an evidentially polarized and biased media landscape, the public broadcaster failed to ensure balanced and impartial coverage and rather served as a campaign tool," Boserup remarked.

The OSCE has also raised concerns over the speed with which election legislation was passed, which had implications on campaign financing.

"By substantially amending the legal framework for campaign finance, the June 2 act compounded the affix of a regulatory framework which was already lacking in transparency, as previous assessments have indicated," the mission head said.

Andrzej Duda, Poland's incumbent president, received the most votes in the first round of the election, claiming 43.7 percent. He will advance to a runoff in July where he will compete against Civic Platform candidate Rafal Trzaskowski, who took 30.3 percent of the vote.

Related Topics

Election Vote Poland June July Sunday Media Event

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed praises support of UAE’s leader ..

21 minutes ago

UAE technical updates to increase efficiency of sc ..

36 minutes ago

UAE residents must undergo COVID19 screening at le ..

36 minutes ago

UAE hosts 10th Biannual IORA Committee of Senior O ..

1 hour ago

Entry permitted to Abu Dhabi emirate for those rec ..

2 hours ago

Greece Launches Int'l Tender to Concede Use of Sou ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.