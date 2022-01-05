OSCE Says Ready to Assist, Support Kazakhstan in Continuing Political Reforms

UrduPoint.com

The chairman-in-office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Zbigniew Rau, said on Wednesday that the OSCE was ready to help Kazakhstan in continuing political reforms and called for peaceful de-escalation of the situation in the republic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022)

"The OSCE is ready to assist and support Kazakhstan in continuing political reforms with full respect of the OSCE commitments, including through the OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan," the statement published on the OSCE website read.

The chairman also called for de-escalation in the country. Rights of freedom of assembly and freedom of expression must be protected, Rau added.

Peaceful resolution of the crisis is "of great importance for the whole Central Asian region," the chairman concluded.

