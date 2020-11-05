OSCE Says Received Positive Assessment of Cyber-Security in US Vote

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) election observer delegation said in a preliminary report that US election officials expressed confidence in the cyber-security during the November 3 vote despite public concerns of foreign meddling in the election.

"Reports of foreign interference impacted public confidence, but a broad range of election stakeholders expressed overall confidence in the integrity of election infrastructure and efforts to mitigate cyber-security risks," the report said on Wednesday.