MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) will continue working with the new Ukrainian parliament on matters regarding the status of the Russian language in Ukraine , OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities Lamberto Zannier said on Tuesday.

Ukrainian legally became the only authorized language in education, judiciary, health care and all major state services in Ukraine on July 16. The relevant legislation was signed in May by then-President Petro Poroshenko and proceeded to be widely criticized by the country's opposition and Russia.

"We will continue engaging with institutions. Now we have a new Rada [parliament], and we will see also there how things will develop," Zannier told reporters.

Zannier went on to state that while an official state language plays a key role in uniting society and promoting integration, national minorities should be able to use their native languages.

Speaking about the hostilities in eastern Ukraine, the commissioner noted that all decisions on Donbas should be made in line with the Minsk agreements.

"It is a special situation [in the Donbas region]. We have the Minsk agreements. It is really a matter of decisions to be taken in that context. In general, the point that we make at all governments is that there are obligations in respect to minorities and these obligations we expect them to be met," he concluded.

On Sunday, Ukraine held snap elections to its legislature. Earlier in the day, the Central Election Commission announced that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party was leading with 43.13 percent of the vote with 95.01 percent of the ballots counted. The Opposition Platform - For Life party is in second with 13.06 percent of the vote, followed by the All-Ukrainian Union Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) party, led by former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, with 8.18 percent.