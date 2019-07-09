UrduPoint.com
OSCE Says Transnistria Talks In 5+2 Format To Resume In Fall - Moldovan Parliament

Tue 09th July 2019

Head of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Mission to Moldova Claus Neukirch told Zinaida Greceanii, the speaker of the Moldovan Parliament, during a recent meeting that 5+2 format talks on Transnistria will resume in the fall, the legislative body said on Tuesday

"Neukirch announced that the talks in the '5+2' format would resume this fall. At the same time, he reaffirmed the OSCE's support in the form of necessary expert assistance in matters relating to human rights, Transnistrian settlement, introduction of an interethnic relations strengthening strategy in the Republic of Moldova," the parliament said in a statement.

Greceanii and Neukirch also discussed the current situation in Transnistria as well as ways to help solve existing problems. Greceanii, in particular, acknowledged the activities of the Moldovan Parliamentary Commission on Human Rights and Inter-Ethnic Relations and detailed the measures that should be taken to protect national minorities.

Transnistria, a region with a predominantly ethnic Russian and Ukrainian population, is a self-proclaimed republic that seceded from the Moldavian Soviet Socialist Republic in 1990, fearing the country's possible reunion with Romania. The move triggered a war that ended in a ceasefire in July 1992, but the conflict has remained unresolved Moldova insists on offering the region the status of autonomy while Transnistria wants international recognition.

The so-called 5+2 format for the Transnistrian conflict talks was officially established in 2005, prior to which the parties to the talks had worked for three years in the format of regular meetings. The platform involves not only the two main parties to the conflict, Chisinau and Tiraspol, but also Russia, the OSCE and Ukraine as mediators, and the European Union and the United States as observers.

