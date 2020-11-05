WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) OSCE observers said in their preliminary findings presented on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump's "baseless allegations" harmed public trust in the electoral process and institutions.

"Baseless allegations of systematic deficiencies notably by the incumbent President, including on the election night, harm public trust in democratic institutions," Michael Georg Link, special co-ordinator and leader of the short-term OSCE observer mission, told reporters.

He said that allegations of election fraud led to confusion and concern among officials and voters.

A large number of "legal challenges" also contributed to undercutting public trust, Link added.

"Animosity and heated rhetoric between candidates negatively affected the focus of campaigns on policies and party platforms. The two leading presidential candidates accused each other of corruption, fraud, working for foreign interests, an inability to lead, and support for extremist groups," the mission added in its report issued on Wednesday.