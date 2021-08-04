OSCE says will not observe Russia vote due to 'limitations'

International monitors said Wednesday they would not send observers to Russia for next month's general election because of a limit on numbers imposed by Russian authorities

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :International monitors said Wednesday they would not send observers to Russia for next month's general election because of a limit on numbers imposed by Russian authorities.

"We very much regret that our observation of the forthcoming elections in Russia will not be possible," said Matteo Mecacci, director of the OSCE's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), attributing the move to "the insistence of the Russian authorities on limiting the number of observers we could send."