OSCE Secretary General Says Window of Opportunity to Settle Ukraine Conflict Exists Now

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger said on Thursday that he believed a "huge" window of opportunity existed at the moment to settle the conflict in eastern Ukraine and expressed hope that the upcoming Normandy Four summit would facilitate this.

"Although the situation in east Ukraine remains fragile, right now, there is a huge window of opportunity to make progress toward sustainable peace," Greminger said, adding that he hoped next week's Normandy format talks would give sides a strong political signal to take steps toward peace.