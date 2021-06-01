OSCE Secretary General to Visit Moscow in Mid-June, Meet With Lavrov - Russian Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Helga Maria Schmid, the secretary general of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), will visit Moscow in mid-June, Alexander Lukashevich, Russia's permanent representative to the OSCE, said on Tuesday.

"She will come to Moscow in mid-June, and you will probably have the opportunity to ask her questions, including at a press conference with [Russian] Foreign Minister [Sergey Lavrov]," Lukashevich said at an online press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya International news Agency.