VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Thomas Greminger will pay a visit to Ukraine after its snap parliamentary elections in July in order to discuss the organization's Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM), among other issues, the OSCE press service told Sputnik on Tuesday.

In late May, Greminger said that he was planning to meet with newly inaugurated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the coming weeks.

"The Secretary General will visit Ukraine after the July parliamentary elections when the government will be formed in order to discuss a wide range of topics from the OSCE agenda, including support for the Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine and the Project Co-ordinator in Ukraine," the press service said in a statement.

The early general election in Ukraine was called after Zelenskyy dissolved the country's parliament after his inauguration last month. His decision was based on the fact that no ruling coalition had been formed in over 30 days. The election is scheduled for July 21.

The OSCE SMM, which is an unarmed civilian mission, was deployed to Ukraine in 2014 at Kiev's request amid the ongoing armed conflict between government forces and two self-proclaimed republics in the country's eastern region of Donbas.

