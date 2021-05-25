UrduPoint.com
OSCE Secretary General To Visit Ukraine This Week, Travel To Country's East - Secretariat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid will pay a visit to Ukraine later this week for talks with high-level officials and a trip to the country's east, the OSCE Secretariat announced on Tuesday.

"OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid will visit Ukraine this week for meetings with high-level Ukrainian officials and travel to the east of the country," the secretariat said in a statement.

Schmid is set to meet with Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, and parliament speaker Dmytro Razumkov, to discuss "the crisis in and around Ukraine and on ways to strengthen co-operation between the OSCE and Ukraine.

The secretary general will also meet with staffers of the OSCR Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) and the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Ukraine (PCU), and representatives of international humanitarian organizations and the civil society.

"She also plans to visit eastern Ukraine to see first-hand the situation in conflict-affected areas and the work being carried out by SMM and PCU on the ground," the OSCE Secretariat continued.

