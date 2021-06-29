UrduPoint.com
OSCE Security Review Conference Will Not Take Place Over Lack Of Consensus - Chair

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 01:50 PM

OSCE Security Review Conference Will Not Take Place Over Lack of Consensus - Chair

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) will not convene an annual security review conference on Tuesday, as member states have failed to reach a consensus on it, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said.

The conference on security review is the OSCE's core instrument, especially in times of conflicts in the region, therefore it is particularly regrettable that the organization is not holding the event as planned, Linde said at a press conference.

Despite the efforts of the Swedish chairmanship and others, member states have failed to reach a consensus on the flagship conference, she noted, but pledged to do all the best to hold the conference as soon as possible.

