OSCE Seeking Ways To Get Presence Back To Ukraine Without Bypassing Russia Veto - US Envoy

Faizan Hashmi Published July 15, 2022 | 09:03 PM

The United States and its partners in the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) are trying to find ways to return their missions to Ukraine without bypassing Russia's veto, US Permanent Representative to the OSCE Michael Carpenter said on Friday

"We are in talks here in the OSCE about how to get an OSCE presence back into Ukraine without bypassing Russian veto," Carpenter said during a press briefing.

Carpenter accused Russia of imposing veto on the OSCE missions working in different regions, including in Donetsk, and areas near the Russian border.

Carpenter expressed hope OBSE will be able to renew its "valuable efforts," including providing support for victims of the conflict, civil societies, children and victims of trafficking.

"But we need to find a way to prevent Russia from being capable of stopping the OSCE from doing valuable work," he added.

