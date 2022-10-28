OSCE Seeks to Deepen Security Ties With Mediterranean

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the world's largest regional security bloc, sought on Friday to secure the cooperation of Mediterranean nations in maintaining European stability.

"Sustainable security is not found in isolation but in co-operation.

Just as we are not isolated from the impacts of problems in one region or another, we should not be isolated in our approaches to addressing them," OSCE chief Helga Maria Schmid said.

The official praised the long-standing cooperation between the 57-nation OSCE and its six Mediterranean Partners for Co-operation, namely, Algeria, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Morocco and Tunisia.

She said the middle East and North Africa were affected by "spillover effects" from the conflict in Ukraine, which was discussed at this week's OSCE Mediterranean Conference in Jordan. Other topics included equality, climate change and youth engagement.