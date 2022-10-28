UrduPoint.com

OSCE Seeks To Deepen Security Ties With Mediterranean

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2022 | 06:00 PM

OSCE Seeks to Deepen Security Ties With Mediterranean

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the world's largest regional security bloc, sought on Friday to secure the cooperation of Mediterranean nations in maintaining European stability.

"Sustainable security is not found in isolation but in co-operation.

Just as we are not isolated from the impacts of problems in one region or another, we should not be isolated in our approaches to addressing them," OSCE chief Helga Maria Schmid said.

The official praised the long-standing cooperation between the 57-nation OSCE and its six Mediterranean Partners for Co-operation, namely, Algeria, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Morocco and Tunisia.

She said the middle East and North Africa were affected by "spillover effects" from the conflict in Ukraine, which was discussed at this week's OSCE Mediterranean Conference in Jordan. Other topics included equality, climate change and youth engagement.

Related Topics

Africa World Israel Ukraine Europe Egypt Algeria Tunisia Morocco Middle East From

Recent Stories

Railways’ Inter-divisions football tournament: M ..

Railways’ Inter-divisions football tournament: Multan, Karachi teams win openi ..

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan former Football Captain Ali Nawaz Baloch ..

Pakistan former Football Captain Ali Nawaz Baloch passes away

41 minutes ago
 Sikandar Bakht asks PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja to ste ..

Sikandar Bakht asks PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja to step down after losing to Zimbabw ..

1 hour ago
 Musk begins his Twitter ownership with firings, de ..

Musk begins his Twitter ownership with firings, declares the 'bird is freed'

1 hour ago
 Ambassador Donald vows to enhance bilateral ties b ..

Ambassador Donald vows to enhance bilateral ties between Pakistan, US

2 hours ago
 Rupee continues it's downward trajectory against U ..

Rupee continues it's downward trajectory against US dollar

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.