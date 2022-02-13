UrduPoint.com

OSCE Should Become Universal Organization Dealing With Security - Russia's Peskov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2022 | 11:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) should become a universal organization which is tackling security and cooperation issues in Europe, but not play a part of a tool, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"Again, it is very important that the OSCE ceases to play the role of an instrument, that it becomes a universal organization that really deals with issues of security and cooperation in Europe, which does not divide countries into first-rate and second-rate ones," Peskov said.

All the suggestions that Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned in his Munich speech 15 years ago, are still up-to-date, including those on the OSCE, the spokesman added.

"Well, listen, absolutely everything. We are now saying that the role of the OSCE should be enhanced. Moreover, in the context of this series of consultations on security guarantees, there were also consultations between Moscow and the OSCE," Peskov said.

Thursday marked 15 years since Putin delivered his famous speech at the Munich security conference, in which he criticized US foreign policy and the idea of a unipolar world order, spoke out against NATO expansion and deployment of US missile defense systems in Eastern Europe.

