UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OSCE Should React To West Imposing Digital Censorship Via IT Giants - Russian Deputy Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 01:40 PM

OSCE Should React to West Imposing Digital Censorship Via IT Giants - Russian Deputy Envoy

Moscow is concerned that the media freedom office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) does not respond to Western countries introducing digital censorship via IT giants, Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the OSCE Maxim Buyakevich said in an interview with Sputnik

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) Moscow is concerned that the media freedom office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) does not respond to Western countries introducing digital censorship via IT giants, Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the OSCE Maxim Buyakevich said in an interview with Sputnik.

IT companies that own such major online platforms as Google, YouTube, and Facebook work in the interests of certain states, the diplomat said, noting that their editorial policy coincides with the that of state institutions of these countries.

"We do not like this, we believe that thus, digital censorship is being introduced 'by hands' of IT monopolists because undesirable resources are simply removed from the network with reference to the policy contradiction. It is, above all, about the US.

In general, given that the external information agenda of the US and [other] Western countries coincides, we can say that this is done in the interests of the entire Western conglomerate," Buyakevich said.

The Russian delegation to the OSCE has called on the organization's media freedom office to take note of general political processes in the information space and the development of internet censorship, the diplomat said.

"This process is rapidly advancing, and we do not see that the office somehow reacts to it politically or analytically. We are concerned about it," he added.

Last November, Russian lawmakers have submitted to the lower chamber of the Russian parliament a bill that will sanction online platforms for various forms of censorship against Russian media and citizens.

Related Topics

Internet Google Moscow Russia Europe Parliament Facebook Chamber November YouTube Media All From

Recent Stories

NAB Court reserves judgement on petition seeking c ..

5 minutes ago

Pns Nasr’s Hadr Mission To Benin-africa: A Vibra ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Hadr Efforts: Reinvigorating Pakista ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistan to start local production of single-dose ..

22 seconds ago

Russia's Deputy Envoy to OSCE Says West Raising 'I ..

23 seconds ago

Transport prices drive up quarterly inflation for ..

25 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.