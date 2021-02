VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeiro should voice a political assessment of Kiev closing three tv channels and Latvia banning Russian broadcasters, Russia's deputy envoy to OSCE, Maxim Buyakevich, told Sputnik.

"We believe that Ribeiro given that the situation has changed should give a principled political assessment to the situation, which is what we expect from her. This is not just some local bans on a broadcaster or some minor pressure on media. This is consistent weeding out of media from the information space, and Ribeiro and her office should respond to that appropriately," Buyakevich said.