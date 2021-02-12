UrduPoint.com
OSCE Should Respond To Kiev's, Riga's Attacks On Media - Russia's Deputy Envoy

Fri 12th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

OSCE Should Respond to Kiev's, Riga's Attacks on Media - Russia's Deputy Envoy

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeiro  should voice a political assessment of Kiev closing three tv channels and Latvia banning Russian broadcasters, Russia's deputy envoy to OSCE, Maxim Buyakevich, told Sputnik.

"We believe that  Ribeiro ” given that the situation has changed ” should give a principled political assessment to the situation, which is what we expect from her. This is not just some local bans on a broadcaster or some minor pressure on media. This is consistent weeding out of media from the information space, and Ribeiro and her office should respond to that appropriately," Buyakevich said.

