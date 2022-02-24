OSCE SMM Recorded Some 2,000 Ceasefire Violations in Donbas in 24 hours - Russian Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Special Monitoring Mission (OSCE SMM) has recorded nearly 2,000 ceasfire violations in Donbas over the past day, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, the OSCE SMM recorded almost 2,000 ceasefire violations, including almost 1,500 explosions. Donetsk and Luhansk residents are still forced to hide in basements, the influx of refugees to Russia continues. The nature of the provocations of the Ukrainian armed forces has not changed," Nebenzia told a UN Security Council meeting.