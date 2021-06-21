OSCE SMM Should Recognize Responsibility for Full Coverage of Ukrainian Crisis - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE)'s Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) should recognize responsibility for full coverage of the crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"As the first step, we should establish clarity, and the SMM should recognize responsibility for clear and veracious presentation of facts to the OSCE and the global community in general," Lavrov said at a press conference after a meeting with OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid.