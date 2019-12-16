OSCE SMM to Focus on Preparations for Next Normandy Four Summit - Russian Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

Preparations for the next meeting of the Normandy Four leaders will be one of the central focuses of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission's (SMM) future activities in Donbas, Russia's envoy to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Alexander Lukashevich, said on Monday

On December 9, the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany convened for talks after a three-year hiatus to discuss the peace process for the conflict in eastern Ukraine. The joint communique adopted afterward outlined an "all for all" exchange of the conflict-related prisoners, the implementation of a ceasefire by the end of the year and coordination of new areas for troop disengagement.

Speaking at a press conference organized by the Rossiya Segodnya news agency, Lukashevich recalled that the OSCE was a central platform for the implementation of existing arrangements, adding that the mission had a very wide mandate.

"The preparations for the next stage, a possible meeting of [the Normandy Four] leaders, will of course be the central element of our work in the OSCE, especially since the mission's mandate ends on March 31, 2020," Lukashevich said.

At the same time, the envoy said that it would take some effort to preserve the mission because the Ukrainian authorities at some point could ask for a change to its mandate.

The conflict in the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, known together as Donbas, began in 2014. The Normandy format talks were established in June 2014 as a mechanism to promote a political solution.