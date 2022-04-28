UrduPoint.com

OSCE Special Representative To Visit Moldova After Recent Blasts In Transnistria

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2022 | 11:30 PM

Special Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office for the Transniestrian Settlement Process Thomas Mayr-Harting will visit Moldova from Thursday to Saturday to examine the situation following recent explosions in the Moldova's breakaway region of Transnistria, OSCE Mission to Moldova said

"The Special Representative of the Polish OSCE Chairman-in-Office for the Transdniestrian Settlement Process, Ambassador Thomas Mayr-Harting, together with the Special Envoy of the Chairman-in-Office, Ambassador Artur Dmochowski, will visit the Republic of Moldova between 28 and 30 April to review the current state of affairs following recent concerning developments in the Security Zone and Transdniestria," the OSCE Mission to Moldova said in a statement.

In Chisinau, Mayr-Harting and Artur Dmochowski, together with the Head of the OSCE Mission to Moldova Claus Neukirch will meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu, Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration Oleg Serebrian and National Security Advisor Dorin Recean. The OSCE officials also plan to meet with resident ambassadors of the "5+2" mediators and observers, according to the statement.

In Tiraspol, a meeting with Transnistria's President Vadim Krasnoselsky and Foreign Minister Vitaly Ignatiev is planned.

Three terrorist attacks occurred in Transnistria, which borders Ukraine, on Monday and Tuesday. Explosions were reported at the Ministry of State Security in the capital city of Tiraspol, a radio center near the village of Maiac, and a military unit in the village of Parcani. A red level of the terrorist threat has been introduced in the republic. The republic's Investigative Committee opened criminal cases under the article "a terrorist attack committed by a group of persons using firearms." Krasnoselsky said that the perpetrators' traces lead to Ukraine. The simplified procedure for crossing Transnistria's border on Easter and memorial days has been canceled, and roadblocks have been set up at the city's entrances.

Transnistria, 60% of whose population is Russian and Ukrainian, sought to secede from Moldova since before the collapse of the Soviet Union, fearing that Moldova would integrate with Romania. In 1992, after a failed attempt by the Moldovan authorities to solve the issue by force, Transnistria became a territory de facto not controlled by Chisinau.

