OSCE Studies French Police's Attack On RIA Novosti Correspondent At Rally In Paris - Desir

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 02:37 PM

OSCE Studies French Police's Attack on RIA Novosti Correspondent at Rally in Paris - Desir

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has started studying the incident with French police using force against RIA Novosti journalist Viktoria Ivanova at a rally in Paris in May, OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has started studying the incident with French police using force against RIA Novosti journalist Viktoria Ivanova at a rally in Paris in May, OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We intervene generally on different cases of attacks against journalists during demonstrations, and we try every time that a specific case is raised to find precise information. We have been looking and are still looking at that one," Desir said, when asked whether the OSCE planned to promote investigation into the incident.

Ivanova, who was covering the May Day demonstrations, was attacked by the police despite wearing "press" tags on her arm and helmet. The journalist was hit on her head and body with a baton and sustained a brain concussion and bruises to her arms.

