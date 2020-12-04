UrduPoint.com
OSCE Takes Note Of CSTO Proposal To Hold Broad Security Consultations With NATO, SCO

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has taken note of the Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) proposals to hold security consultations with representatives of CIS, SCO, OSCE, NATO and EU and has already initiated talks with them on the matter, the organization told Sputnik on Friday

On Wednesday, CSTO leaders suggested organizing a meeting with the participation of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the OSCE, NATO and the European Union for consultations on security in member states.

"We are aware of the offer and take note of it.

The OSCE already provides a platform for dialogue for countries from Vancouver to Vladivostok on the basis of the comprehensive concept of security and therefore with a broad and open agenda. Apart from the CSTO, the OSCE also has ongoing dialogues with the regional organizations mentioned in the proposal," the OSCE's press service said.

Announcing the proposal for broad security consultations, the CSTO Collective Security Council said they might become the "first step towards the formation of an indivisible security space."

The CSTO includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

