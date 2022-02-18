UrduPoint.com

OSCE To Assist Turkmenistan In Organizing Presidential Elections - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2022 | 01:22 PM

OSCE to Assist Turkmenistan in Organizing Presidential Elections - Foreign Ministry

Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov discussed with Officer-in-Charge of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Centre in Ashgabat Rune Castberg matters concerning the March 12 presidential election, Turkmen Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov discussed with Officer-in-Charge of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Centre in Ashgabat Rune Castberg matters concerning the March 12 presidential election, Turkmen Foreign Ministry said.

"The top of the agenda was the preparation for the upcoming presidential elections in Turkmenistan on March 12 this year," a statement released by the ministry said.

The statement notes that "the sides considered the forms of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the OSCE, relying on the organization's experience in assisting member-countries in organizing electoral processes.

"

Last Friday, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, 64, announced he will step down from his role as head of state to pave the way for a younger generation of leaders.

Turkmenistan last held a presidential election in February 2017. It was the first vote since a new constitution was adopted the year before which extended the presidential term from five to seven years.

Related Topics

Election Europe Vote Rashid Ashgabat Turkmenistan February March 2017 From Top

Recent Stories

Film star Haider Rahi all set to revive Sultan Rah ..

Film star Haider Rahi all set to revive Sultan Rahi's legacy in upcoming movies

9 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rasheed condemns killing of senior producer ..

Sheikh Rasheed condemns killing of senior producer

9 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

9 minutes ago
 Asghar Mall College's girls clinche top positions ..

Asghar Mall College's girls clinche top positions in PU's MSc Geography exams

9 minutes ago
 Fawad condemns killing of senior journalist Athar ..

Fawad condemns killing of senior journalist Athar in Karachi

13 minutes ago
 Russian Defense Minister to Speak With US Counterp ..

Russian Defense Minister to Speak With US Counterpart on Washington's Initiative ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>