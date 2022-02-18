OSCE to Assist Turkmenistan in Organizing Presidential Elections - Foreign Ministry

Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov discussed with Officer-in-Charge of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Centre in Ashgabat Rune Castberg matters concerning the March 12 presidential election, Turkmen Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov discussed with Officer-in-Charge of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Centre in Ashgabat Rune Castberg matters concerning the March 12 presidential election, Turkmen Foreign Ministry said.

"The top of the agenda was the preparation for the upcoming presidential elections in Turkmenistan on March 12 this year," a statement released by the ministry said.

The statement notes that "the sides considered the forms of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the OSCE, relying on the organization's experience in assisting member-countries in organizing electoral processes.

Last Friday, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, 64, announced he will step down from his role as head of state to pave the way for a younger generation of leaders.

Turkmenistan last held a presidential election in February 2017. It was the first vote since a new constitution was adopted the year before which extended the presidential term from five to seven years.