OSCE to Deliver Accurate Assessment of US Election Despite COVID-19 Limits - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) will provide an accurate assessment of the US presidential election despite the pandemic's impact on the composition of the observer mission, Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) spokesperson Katya Andrusz told Sputnik.

"While the COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for ODIHR's election observation activities and we were unable to deploy a mission to the US general elections that was as comprehensive as we had planned, our observation will result in an accurate and objective assessment as in all other countries across the OSCE region in which we observe," Andrusz said on Wednesday.

Andrusz noted that OSCE observer mission to the US general election opened on September 29.

"ODIHR's election observation is based on a long-term, consistent methodology that has been developed over many years and is used everywhere we observe," she explained.

Andrusz said the OSCE will present its interim report on the 2020 presidential election in the United States in the coming weeks.

"We will publish an interim report in the coming weeks," Andrusz said. "Shortly before the election, we will be joined by our partners from the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, and together with them ODIHR will present a statement of preliminary findings and conclusions at a press conference on 4 November."

The spokesperson went on to say that It will be possible to take part in the press conference in person and online, with personal attendance restricted due to health safety measures.

"ODIHR will publish a final report summing up the observation approximately two months after the end of the election process," she concluded.

The US is set to hold the presidential election on November 3. Incumbent President Donald Trump is running as the candidate of the Republican party, while former vice president Joe Biden is running as the Democratic candidate.