OSCE to Discuss Ryanair Incident on Permanent Council Meeting - Source

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE)'s Permanent Council plans to discuss the incident related to the emergency landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk during a special meeting on Tuesday, a source from the OSCE told Sputnik.

The source said that a special meeting is being held at the permanent council in connection with the visit of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to Vienna.

"At the same meeting, the EU will raise the issue of the incident with the Ryanair flight," the source said.