UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OSCE To Discuss Ryanair Incident On Permanent Council Meeting - Source

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 07:30 PM

OSCE to Discuss Ryanair Incident on Permanent Council Meeting - Source

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE)'s Permanent Council plans to discuss the incident related to the emergency landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk during a special meeting on Tuesday, a source from the OSCE told Sputnik

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE)'s Permanent Council plans to discuss the incident related to the emergency landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk during a special meeting on Tuesday, a source from the OSCE told Sputnik.

The source said that a special meeting is being held at the permanent council in connection with the visit of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to Vienna.

"At the same meeting, the EU will raise the issue of the incident with the Ryanair flight," the source said.

Related Topics

Europe Visit Vienna Minsk Same From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler restructures Urban Planning Council

7 minutes ago

EPA’s programme set to propel regional publishin ..

22 minutes ago

Moderna Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine 100% Effective i ..

6 minutes ago

Met office predicts hot, dry weather likely to per ..

6 minutes ago

Minister directs digitalization of deptts for publ ..

6 minutes ago

Putin Discusses Russia-China Relations With Top Ch ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.