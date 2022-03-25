UrduPoint.com

OSCE To Focus On Dismantling Transnistria's Cobasna Ammunition Depot - Chairman

Published March 25, 2022

The OSCE will work toward eliminating weapons stored in Transnistria's Cobasna ammunition depot amid the current situation in the region, OSCE Chairman-in-Office and Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said on Friday

"In the current context, this situation (stocks of weapons in Transnistria's ammunition depot) is very dangerous. The OSCE will work to draw attention to this subject not to let these circumstances affect Moldova's security. Our stance remained unchanged, but the war has shown how dangerous it is when events get out of control. Now we have to focus on this old and unresolved issue," Rau told a briefing in Chisinau.

Cobasna depot, located near Ukraine's border, is one of the largest in Eastern Europe.

During his visit to Moldova in 2019, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu proposed removing the weapons and dismantling the site, but the sides never got to implementing it.

The War in Transnistria broke out in 1990 between pro-Transnistria and pro-Moldovan forces. Transnistria, 60% of population of which are Russians and Ukrainians, sought to secede from Moldova even before the collapse of the Soviet Union, fearing that Moldova would integrate with Romania. In 1992, after a failed attempt by the Moldovan authorities to solve the issue by force, Transnistria de facto became a separate territory not controlled by Chisinau.

