OSCE To Hold 1st Ever Virtual Ministerial Council From December 3-4 - Statement

OSCE to Hold 1st Ever Virtual Ministerial Council From December 3-4 - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The 27th Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) will take place from December 3-4 via video conferencing for the first time in its history, the organization said on Wednesday.

"Due to the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, for the first time, the Ministerial Council will be held via video teleconferencing," the press release read.

The event will be held at the invitation of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Edi Rama, the prime minister and the minister for Europe and foreign affairs of Albania.

The Ministerial Council is the OSCE's central decision-making and governing body, which brings together the foreign ministers of the 57 member-states annually to discuss the security situation in the Euro-Atlantic and Eurasian regions. The previous Ministerial Council took place in the Slovak capital of Bratislava from December 5-6.

