OSCE to Hold Special Permanent Council on Belarus on Friday - Albanian Chairmanship

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) will hold a special session on Belarus on Friday with an address from Albanian prime minister and OSCE chairperson-in-office, Edi Rama, the Albanian chaimanship said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) will hold a special session on Belarus on Friday with an address from Albanian prime minister and OSCE chairperson-in-office, Edi Rama, the Albanian chaimanship said Tuesday.

"OSCE Chairperson-in-Office @ediramaal will address a Special Permanent Council in Vienna this Friday, on the situation in #Belarus. The @OSCE stands ready to support Belarus & the offer of a visit remains on the table," the chairmanship said on Twitter.