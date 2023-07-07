OSCE to Host Climate Conference in Vienna on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) will host a High-Level Conference on Climate Change in Vienna on Friday.

The conference is expected to bring together ministers, climate envoys and other high-level politicians from OSCE member states, as well as climate security experts, representatives of international climate organizations and civil society.

Discussions are expected to focus on the potential impact of climate change on security and stability in the OSCE area, as well as on effective ways to address climate change through concrete projects.