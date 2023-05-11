OSCE to Monitor if Russia Engages in 'Malign Influence' in Montenegro - US Envoy

The Organization for Security and Co-Operation in Europe (OSCE) will monitor very carefully the situation in Montenegro regarding possible "malign influence" exerted by Russia, US Ambassador to the OSCE Michael Carpenter said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The Organization for Security and Co-Operation in Europe (OSCE) will monitor very carefully the situation in Montenegro regarding possible "malign influence" exerted by Russia, US Ambassador to the OSCE Michael Carpenter said on Thursday.

"We will be paying attention to see whether Russia or other actors engage in malign influence in Montenegro," Carpenter said.

The ambassador accused Russia of having a "pattern of engaging in malign influence" in Montenegro, particularly during the elections in 2016.

Carpenter also noted that the so-called Western Balkans are permanently facing disinformation from the outside, especially from Russia.

"So, we will be watching very carefully," Carpenter said.

A snap parliamentary elections in Montenegro are scheduled for June 11.

Russia has repeatedly rejected the allegations it is attempting to influence Montenegro's internal affairs.