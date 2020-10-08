UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OSCE To Produce Interim Report On US Election In Coming Weeks - Spokesperson

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:10 AM

OSCE to Produce Interim Report on US Election in Coming Weeks - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) will present its interim report on the 2020 presidential election in the United States in the coming weeks, Spokesperson for the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights Katya Andrusz told Sputnik.

"We will publish an interim report in the coming weeks," Andrusz said on Wednesday. "Shortly before the election, we will be joined by our partners from the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, and together with them ODIHR will present a statement of preliminary findings and conclusions at a press conference on 4 November."

The ODIHR will publish a final report summing up the observation approximately two months after the end of the election process, she added.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Europe United States November 2020 From

Recent Stories

Shoigu Discussed Nagorno-Karabakh Situation With A ..

5 hours ago

Shoigu Discussed Nagorno-Karabakh Situation With A ..

5 hours ago

UAE Minister of State for International Cooperatio ..

5 hours ago

KLM virus bailout to go to court in November: Gree ..

5 hours ago

Two Drones Crash in Georgia's Azerbaijan-Bordering ..

5 hours ago

Trump Covid symptom-free for 24 hours, no fever in ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.