OSCE to Produce Interim Report on US Election in Coming Weeks - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) will present its interim report on the 2020 presidential election in the United States in the coming weeks, Spokesperson for the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights Katya Andrusz told Sputnik.

"We will publish an interim report in the coming weeks," Andrusz said on Wednesday. "Shortly before the election, we will be joined by our partners from the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, and together with them ODIHR will present a statement of preliminary findings and conclusions at a press conference on 4 November."

The ODIHR will publish a final report summing up the observation approximately two months after the end of the election process, she added.