Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2023 | 04:00 PM

OSCE Ukraine Mission Bankrupted Itself, Sullied Organization's Reputation - Russia's Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine went morally bankrupt and besmirched the reputation of the organization, Russian Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich said on Wednesday.

"Well, actually the most obvious example is the mission in Ukraine, which bankrupted itself and greatly harmed the reputation of the OSCE in terms of its preventive capabilities. Instead of preventing conflict and finding ways to resolve this internal Ukrainian conflict, the mission went, in effect, on (a path of) collusion with the Kiev regime and has become such a flexible tool for achieving its foreign policy and military-political goals," Lukashevich told Russian broadcaster Rossiya 24.

Lukashevich noted that, despite all the declarations stating the OSCE was the main instrument for preventing and resolving conflicts, in fact, "all this remained on paper," and the mission did not have the proper impact.

