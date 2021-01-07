UrduPoint.com
OSCE Urges All Parties To US Unrest To Exercise Restraint, Respect Democratic Processes

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 02:58 PM

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has expressed concerns over the electoral unrest in the United States, calling on all involved parties to respect democracy principles and refrain from violence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has expressed concerns over the electoral unrest in the United States, calling on all involved parties to respect democracy principles and refrain from violence.

Organizations and countries around the world have been voicing concerns over the violent protests that engulfed the US capital of Washington over the past day. Supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday as Congress was set to certify his electoral defeat to Joe Biden. Four people died during the unrest.

"Watching the increasingly disquieting events unfolding in the United States capital in recent hours following the November general elections, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights [ODIHR] voices its concern regarding the integrity of the democratic process, and calls on all sides to keep to the principles of democracy and the rule of law," the office said in a press release.

ODIHR observed the US election and recalled in the press release that its mission had found no grounds to confirm electoral fraud allegations, voiced by Trump.

Noting that US legal system is conducive to a smooth transfer of power, ODIHR said that "restraint by all those involved in the process remains vital, even in a country with such strong institutions and traditional respect for democratic norms," adding that "neither incitement to violence nor violence itself has any place in the democratic process."

OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid, in turn, said she was "disturbed by this assault on democratic institutions and principles," while OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde called for respecting the outcome of the election in line with democratic principles.

US Congress certified Biden's victory earlier on Thursday. While insisting on his non-recognition of voting results, Trump pledged to ensure an orderly handover of power on January 20.

