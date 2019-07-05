OSCE Urges Kiev to Stop Asking Donbas Residents to Register as IDPs to Get Social Benefits

A mission of the Organization for Co-operation and Security in Europe (OSCE) Parliamentary Assembly, which visited Ukraine in early June, has called on Kiev to put an end to its policy demanding that residents of the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas register as internally displaced persons (IDPs) in order to receive social benefits from Ukrainian authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) A mission of the Organization for Co-operation and Security in Europe (OSCE) Parliamentary Assembly, which visited Ukraine in early June, has called on Kiev to put an end to its policy demanding that residents of the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas register as internally displaced persons (IDPs) in order to receive social benefits from Ukrainian authorities, a report prepared by the mission showed on Friday.

The mission paid a visit to Ukraine from May 30 to June 3. The members of the mission wanted to see for themselves the consequences of the ongoing armed conflict in Donbas.

"There is urgent need to delink the IDP status to the obtention of social benefits. Both are artificially linked, and this creates a discrimination of IDPs and discriminates populations living in non-government-controlled areas who must seek IDP status even if they have not moved since the beginning of the conflict," the report, presented on the Assembly's annual session in Luxembourg, said.

According to the report, over 1.5 million people from Donbas and Crimea were registered as IDPs in Ukraine as of January.

Kiev stopped paying pensions in Donbas, providing salaries to civil servants in the region or giving local residents any other social benefits in 2014 after an armed conflict erupted between Ukrainian forces and the forces of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics.

Only those Donbas residents who live in Kiev-controlled areas as officially-registered internally displaced persons are entitled to get social benefits and pension from Ukrainian authorities.

The two self-proclaimed republics started paying pensions to local residents and salaries to civil servants in the spring of 2015. But pension provided by the self-proclaimed republics is reportedly smaller than the one given by Kiev, with the average payment in Donbas reportedly staying around 2,020 hryvnia (around $80) and the average pension in the rest of Ukraine amounting to over 3,000 hryvnia.