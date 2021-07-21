OSCE Urges Kiev to Stop Blocking Negotiations in Donbas Political Subgroup - LPR Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) chairperson-in­-office in Ukraine, Heidi Grau, has called on Kiev to stop blocking the work of the political subgroup within the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on a resolution in Donbas, a Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) representative at Donbas political discussions, Rodion Miroshnik, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Negotiations between subgroups of the TCG were held via videoconference on Tuesday, followed by a TCG meeting in the same format on Wednesday.

"OSCE coordinator Heidi Grau urged Kiev to stop acting inadequately and to resume the work of the political subgroup on Donbas, which it had been blocking for 4 months," Miroshnik stated.

According to Miroshnik, Grau insists on shifting toward a compromise format, suggested by the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, which implies that only authorized representatives of Kiev, Donetsk and Luhansk should participate in talks, with Russia and the OSCE mediating.

Advisers and observers, including from the public, should not be present at negotiations.

"The statement by coordinator Heidi Grau was left unanswered by Kiev representatives. Revival of the political dialogue on Donbas settlement does not seem to be their priority," the LPR official added.

In 2020, Kiev integrated advisers, who lived in Donbas before the onset of the conflict, into negotiations groups. Donetsk and Luhansk also engaged civil observers in talks.

Since April 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in the Donbas region, with numerous attempts since to resolve the conflict or, at the very least, end hostilities.