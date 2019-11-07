OSCE Urges Member States to Be More Transparent in Accrediting Russian Journalists

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) calls on its member states to be more open when inviting and accrediting journalists, including those from the Sputnik news agency and the RT broadcaster, to their events, OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir has told Sputnik, commenting on the situations in which Russian journalists were denied accreditation to events in the Elysee Palace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) calls on its member states to be more open when inviting and accrediting journalists, including those from the Sputnik news agency and the RT broadcaster, to their events, OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir has told Sputnik, commenting on the situations in which Russian journalists were denied accreditation to events in the Elysee Palace.

"I think that in France press is free ... In France you do not need an accreditation, it is more the issue of invitation to some press conferences. In general what is important is to facilitate and encourage the work of all journalists from [the OSCE] participating states," Desir said.

Aleksey Paramonov, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's First European Department, told Sputnik in October that Russian journalists working in France for Sputnik, RT and its affiliate, the Ruptly video agency, continued to face discrimination from French authorities, and unduly prolonged checks of Russian journalists during their EU trips were becoming more frequent.

Sputnik no longer receives information letters from the French authorities, according to the diplomat.

Moreover, the French Foreign Ministry has been ignoring Sputnik and Ruptly's requests for receiving press passes for over a year, even though all the formalities have been observed.

According to Desir, the OSCE supports the right of journalists to travel across the country where they work and to receive the necessary accreditation, and the organization can intervene when it comes to a visa refusal.

"But for the other issues we can only encourage an approach of openness," he said.

Russian media outlets have faced severe criticism in the West over the past several years for allegedly delivering an impartial coverage of news. In 2016, the European Parliament adopted a resolution on the need to counter Russian media, citing Sputnik and RT as major threats. A number of European and US politicians have accused Sputnik and RT of interfering in other countries' affairs, albeit without providing any proof. Moscow has called all the accusations against RT and Sputnik groundless.

Most recently, Sputnik was denied accreditation to the UK Conservative Party Conference 2019 in late September, just a night before the event and without any reasons provided.