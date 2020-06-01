UrduPoint.com
OSCE Urges US Police To Show Restraint Toward Protesters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 03:49 PM

The Office for the Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) of the OSCE has called on US police to show restraint toward protesters in light of mass riots that hit the country following the death of an African American man in custody

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) The Office for the Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) of the OSCE has called on US police to show restraint toward protesters in light of mass riots that hit the country following the death of an African American man in custody.

"All #OSCE countries have committed to ensuring respect for freedom of peaceful assembly. Law enforcement officers need to enter into dialogue with protesters to defuse tensions, and show restraint when resorting to the use of force," the ODIHR said on Twitter in a statement followed by the #minneapolisprotests and #FreedomOfAssembly hashtags.

Demonstrators across the United States have been protesting against police brutality and racism since May 25, when George Floyd, an unarmed 46-years-old African American male, died at the hands of a white police officer in the city of Minneapolis.

The US police have repeatedly used riot control weapons to disperse protesters in various cities. On Saturday night, in particular, the Minneapolis police deliberately used pepper spray on a group of journalists, including RIA Novosti correspondent Mikhail Turgiyev, after the protest was already dispersed. The incident was caught on a video that circulated online.

