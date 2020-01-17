UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OSCE Voices Concern Over Chisinau-Tiraspol Transport Restrictions On Border With Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 11:36 PM

OSCE Voices Concern Over Chisinau-Tiraspol Transport Restrictions on Border With Ukraine

Claus Neukirch, the head of the OSCE Mission to Moldova, expressed concerns on Friday over transport restrictions on the border with Ukraine that Chisinau and the breakaway region of Trasnistria had put forward against each other

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Claus Neukirch, the head of the OSCE Mission to Moldova, expressed concerns on Friday over transport restrictions on the border with Ukraine that Chisinau and the breakaway region of Trasnistria had put forward against each other.

Since January 10, Moldovan border police temporarily restricted the crossing of the border with Ukraine for Transnistria-registered vehicles. Earlier on Friday, the Transnistrian Foreign Ministry announced tit-for-tat restrictions, starting from January 24, for Moldovan vehicles crossing the border with Ukraine from Transnistria.

"I am concerned about the recent events that may negatively affect the freedom of movement of the population on both banks of the Dnister river.

We are actively continuing our mediation efforts to avoid this," Neukirch said in a statement, posted by the mission in Russian.

He expressed belief that both sides would demonstrate "wisdom and responsibility" in the interests of maintaining the "positive" path of the conflict settlement in the region.

Transnistria, which is mostly populated by ethnic Russians and Ukrainians, seceded from Moldova in 1990, fearing the latter's possible reunion with Romania. The split led to an armed conflict that ended in a 1992 ceasefire. Moldova has offered the region autonomy, while Transnistria seeks international recognition.

Related Topics

Police Ukraine Russia Vehicles Split Chisinau Romania Moldova January May Border From

Recent Stories

Quake Sequence Forces 20,000 Puerto Ricans to Flee ..

3 minutes ago

Amnesty Says Did Not Receive Suspected Russian Cyb ..

3 minutes ago

World's shortest man dies in Nepal at 27

3 minutes ago

UN chief calls on Haiti to 'resist escalation' 10 ..

3 minutes ago

Africa Cup of Nations change a 'catastrophe' for K ..

9 minutes ago

Canada to Pay $19,000 to Iran Crash Victim Familie ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.