OSCE Wanted To Send 500 Observers To Russian Elections Due To Country's Size - Spokesman

Fri 06th August 2021 | 05:04 PM

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) requested 500 observers at the parliamentary elections in Russia because of several factors, including the size of the country, while the actual number of observers seconded could be lower, OSCE Parliamentary Assembly spokesman Nat Perry told Sputnik on Friday

Earlier this week, the OSCE said that it will not send observers to Russia due to limitations on their number.

"When it comes to the number of observers requested for the Russian Federation, this is determined by a number of factors. When the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights [ODIHR] requests short-term observers from the OSCE participating states, it bases its request on determinations made in the Needs Assessment Mission [NAM], established election observation methodology, previous experience, and the size of the country," Perry explained.

According to the NAM report, ODIHR requested a core team of analysis, 80 long-term observers and 420 short-term observers to monitor procedures on the election day, the OSCE spokesman confirmed.

"Please bear in mind that while this is what ODIHR requested, it is ultimately up to the governments of the OSCE participating States to decide how many observers they will actually send. Oftentimes, the number of actual observers seconded by the participating states is lower than the number requested by ODIHR. This was the case, for example, for last year's election in the United States," Perry continued.

