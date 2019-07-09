UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OSCE Watchdog Says Seen Several Cases Of Discrimination Against Sputnik In Western States

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 12:03 AM

OSCE Watchdog Says Seen Several Cases of Discrimination Against Sputnik in Western States

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) representative on freedom of the media, Harlem Desir, said in a report on Monday that the OSCE had registered cases of discrimination against the Sputnik news agency in Canada, France and Lithuania

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) representative on freedom of the media, Harlem Desir, said in a report on Monday that the OSCE had registered cases of discrimination against the Sputnik news agency in Canada, France and Lithuania.

"On 8 February I wrote to the authorities expressing my concern that representatives of Sputnik and RIA Novosti were denied accreditation to attend a meeting of foreign ministers of the Lima Group on 4 February. I asked the authorities to share any information on this situation with my Office regarding the accreditation procedures," Desir wrote in the report, which covers his work from November 22 to July 4.

Another matter of concern for the OSCE, according to Desir, is the entry ban imposed on Sputnik Lithuania Editor-in-Chief Marat Kasem by the Lithuanian authorities.

"On 28 May, in a statement from my official Twitter account, I expressed my concern regarding the entry ban and extradition of the editor for Sputnik Lithuania, Marat Kasem, from Vilnius airport," Desir said.

He also mentioned the acts of discrimination faced by Sputnik in France.

"On 13 March I received a letter from the authorities regarding alleged discrimination towards Russian media in France and the criticism of a minister against Russia Today and Sputnik. I was also asked to provide my assessment regarding the alleged demand of the French media regulator CSA to cut co-operation between the radio station Aligre FM and Sputnik France," Desir added.

Sputnik and the RT broadcaster often face criticism and restrictions in Western countries, which accuse the outlets of spreading fake news and propaganda. Russian officials and the outlets themselves have strongly rejected the accusations, saying that the West are just trying to silence the alternative points of view expressed by Sputnik and RT.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Canada Twitter France Vilnius Lima Lithuania February March May July November Media From Share Airport

Recent Stories

1 killed, 16 injured as bus overturns in Faisalaba ..

3 minutes ago

UN Chief Urges Iran to Comply With Nuclear Deal Am ..

3 minutes ago

US Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein Charged With Sex Tr ..

3 minutes ago

UN Agencies Welcome Regional Road Map to Integrate ..

3 minutes ago

Hong Kong Police Says Arrested 6 People During Sun ..

9 minutes ago

China Blames US Pressure on Iran for Current Nucle ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.