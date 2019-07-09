OSCE Watchdog Says Seen Several Cases of Discrimination Against Sputnik in Western States

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) representative on freedom of the media, Harlem Desir, said in a report on Monday that the OSCE had registered cases of discrimination against the Sputnik news agency in Canada, France and Lithuania

"On 8 February I wrote to the authorities expressing my concern that representatives of Sputnik and RIA Novosti were denied accreditation to attend a meeting of foreign ministers of the Lima Group on 4 February. I asked the authorities to share any information on this situation with my Office regarding the accreditation procedures," Desir wrote in the report, which covers his work from November 22 to July 4.

Another matter of concern for the OSCE, according to Desir, is the entry ban imposed on Sputnik Lithuania Editor-in-Chief Marat Kasem by the Lithuanian authorities.

"On 28 May, in a statement from my official Twitter account, I expressed my concern regarding the entry ban and extradition of the editor for Sputnik Lithuania, Marat Kasem, from Vilnius airport," Desir said.

He also mentioned the acts of discrimination faced by Sputnik in France.

"On 13 March I received a letter from the authorities regarding alleged discrimination towards Russian media in France and the criticism of a minister against Russia Today and Sputnik. I was also asked to provide my assessment regarding the alleged demand of the French media regulator CSA to cut co-operation between the radio station Aligre FM and Sputnik France," Desir added.

Sputnik and the RT broadcaster often face criticism and restrictions in Western countries, which accuse the outlets of spreading fake news and propaganda. Russian officials and the outlets themselves have strongly rejected the accusations, saying that the West are just trying to silence the alternative points of view expressed by Sputnik and RT.