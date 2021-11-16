UrduPoint.com

OSCE/ODIHR Concerned About Non-Admission Of Journalists To Border Zone Of Poland

OSCE/ODIHR Concerned About Non-Admission of Journalists to Border Zone of Poland

The OSCE's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) is concerned about the non-admission of journalists to Poland's border zone, the ODIHR said on Twitter

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The OSCE's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) is concerned about the non-admission of journalists to Poland's border zone, the ODIHR said on Twitter.

"ODIHR welcomes the fact that the Polish #HumanRights commissioner could visit those at the #Belarus-#Poland border seeking international protection, but we are concerned that state of emergency regulations may disproportionately restrict entry for the media and civil society," the statement said.

Since the beginning of September, a state of emergency has been in effect on the Polish territories bordering on Belarus. Only local residents and persons with special permits are allowed to be there. The depth of the emergency zone is about three kilometers from the border. The territory on which the state of emergency is in force cannot be visited by journalists.

