OSCE's Desir Pledges To Study Vyshinsky's Info On Journalists Oppression In Ukraine

OSCE's Desir Pledges to Study Vyshinsky's Info on Journalists Oppression in Ukraine

OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir has said that he will study the information about cases of journalists oppression in Ukraine, provided by Kirill Vyshinsky, the executive director of the Rossiya Segodnya news agency, recently released from Ukrainian prison, where he spent over a year on charges of alleged support for the eastern breakaway republics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir has said that he will study the information about cases of journalists oppression in Ukraine, provided by Kirill Vyshinsky, the executive director of the Rossiya Segodnya news agency, recently released from Ukrainian prison, where he spent over a year on charges of alleged support for the eastern breakaway republics.

Earlier on Wednesday, Vyshinsky, who previously served as the head of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal, thanked Desir for promoting his release and handed him a list of journalists who are still held in the Ukrainian custody, and a list of media outlets denied accreditation in the country.

Desir confirmed receiving documents from Vyshinsky and said that he would study the information and then announce what steps he could take to improve the situation.

Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev on May 15, 2018, on suspicion of treason over his alleged support for Luhansk and Donetsk self-proclaimed republics, which declared independence in 2014, refusing to recognize the new central government. The journalist spent more than 400 days in pre-trial detention, with the court repeatedly postponing the hearing of his case. He was released on August 28 and returned to Russia on September 7.

