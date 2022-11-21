The preliminary findings and the conclusions of the OSCE mission that monitored the presidential elections in the country lack objectivity and put into question the effectiveness of the organization, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said on Monday

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) The preliminary findings and the conclusions of the OSCE mission that monitored the presidential elections in the country lack objectivity and put into question the effectiveness of the organization, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) issued a statement on the presidential election in Kazakhstan that took place on November 20, saying that the "political environment lacked competitiveness" and that the results of the election showed the need "for further reforms to bring related legislation and its implementation in line with OSCE commitments to ensure genuine pluralism."

"The Statement of Preliminary Findings and Conclusions of the OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission regarding the early presidential election in Kazakhstan held November 20, 2022, lacks objectivity and puts in question the effectiveness of the ODIHR as an important institution that up to this day has had the support of our republic," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry recalled that the aim of the OSCE is to ensure the implementation of the principles of democracy, however the assessment of the election contained biased conclusions.

"The statement of the OSCE/ODIHR Mission, containing unsubstantiated and unconfirmed allegations, is at odds with the conclusions of the missions of all reputable international organizations that also monitored the elections, which again shows its prejudiced nature," the statement read.

Earlier in the day, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Nurlan Abdirov said that incumbent Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev won the snap presidential election in the country with 81.31% of the votes.