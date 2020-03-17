The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) said on Tuesday it scaled back election observation activities in connection with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) said on Tuesday it scaled back election observation activities in connection with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Election observation activities of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) are being temporarily limited in some places, as countries around the OSCE region restrict cross-border travel in response to increased health risks," the organization said.

Thus, the watchdog will not observe North Macedonian snap parliamentary election scheduled for 12 April and the parliamentary elections in Serbia set for April 26.

The organization has not yet decided on other elections and will make decisions based on recommendation of national authorities and situation with the coronavirus.