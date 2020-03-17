UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OSCE's Watchdog Scales Back Election Monitoring Activities Due To Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 08:32 PM

OSCE's Watchdog Scales Back Election Monitoring Activities Due to Coronavirus

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) said on Tuesday it scaled back election observation activities in connection with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) said on Tuesday it scaled back election observation activities in connection with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Election observation activities of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) are being temporarily limited in some places, as countries around the OSCE region restrict cross-border travel in response to increased health risks," the organization said.

Thus, the watchdog will not observe North Macedonian snap parliamentary election scheduled for 12 April and the parliamentary elections in Serbia set for April 26.

The organization has not yet decided on other elections and will make decisions based on recommendation of national authorities and situation with the coronavirus.

Related Topics

Election Europe Serbia April Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid promotes Abdullah Al Marri to ..

4 minutes ago

Distt Administrations Abbottabad bans public gathe ..

2 minutes ago

Dr Yasmin Rashid confirms six coronavirus patients ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister KP chairs 1st KP Culture & Tourism ..

2 minutes ago

Saudi Capital to Distribute Sanitizers for Free Am ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Moscow Mayor Refutes Claims of Plans to Clo ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.