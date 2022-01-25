OSHA Withdraws Workplace COVID-19 Vaccine, Testing Mandate - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) officially withdrew its COVID-19 vaccination and testing mandate for workplaces in the United States with 100 or more employees, OSHA said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The US Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration is withdrawing the vaccination and testing emergency temporary standard issued on Nov. 5, 2021, to protect unvaccinated employees of large employers with 100 or more employees from workplace exposure to coronavirus. The withdrawal is effective January 26, 2022," the statement said.

On January 13, the US Supreme Court struck down the OSHA vaccine and testing mandate for large employers. However, the US Supreme Court also backed a separate COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

OSHA is prioritizing its resources to focus on finalizing a permanent COVID-19 healthcare standard, but strongly encourages workers to get vaccinated, the statement said.

Although OSHA is withdrawing the workplace mandate and an enforceable standard, the agency is not withdrawing it as a proposed rule, the statement added.