Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia strike as Napoli hit Sassuolo for six

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia netted five goals between them as Napoli thumped Sassuolo 6-1 on Wednesday, harking back to the thrilling attacking partnership which won last season's Serie A title.

Clinical Osimhen scored a hat-trick before Kvaratskhelia bagged a brace of his own as Napoli come from behind to handily win their game in hand and reignite hopes of European football.

After Amir Rrahmani levelled just before the half-hour mark, Osimhen rattled in his treble across 16 minutes either side of half-time to take his goal tally since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations to five in three matches in all competitions.

And Kvaratskhelia, who rolled Osimhen in for his simple third, belted in two fabulous strikes in the 51st and 75th minutes against a dreadful Sassuolo.

"We already knew that Osimhen was a great player, we missed him a lot. When you've got Osi in this kind of form everything is easier," said Matteo Politano, who set up two of Osimhen's goals, to DAZN.

Napoli are still ninth but four points behind Roma, who sit sixth and in the Europa Conference League spot, after just their third league win of 2024.

Francesco Calzona's team are 26 points behind this season's runaway leaders Inter Milan ahead of their home clash with Atalanta later on Wednesday, a sign of just how bad their league title defence has been.

And while Roma are in sight, eight points separate them from Bologna and the Champions League positions with a huge home fixture with fierce rivals Juventus coming at the weekend.

"We really needed the win and we showed today that we're a good team," added Politano.

"We've given away a lot of points but if this is how we're going to approach games then there's still time for us to catch up."

Sassuolo, playing for the first time under Emiliano Bigica following Alessio Dionisi's sacking on Sunday, drop down into the relegation zone following a sixth defeat in seven matches.