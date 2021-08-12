OSIRIS-REx Space Mission Data Gives Asteroid 1-in-1,750 Chance of Hitting Earth - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The remote rogue asteroid Bennu has about a one -in-1,750-chance of hitting Earth in the next 180 years, according to a new NASA study using data compiled from the unmanned OSIRIS-REx space mission to the object published on Wednesday.

"Using NASA's Deep Space Network and state-of-the-art computer models, scientists were able to significantly shrink uncertainties in Bennu's orbit, determining its total impact probability through the year 2300 is about 1 in 1,750 (or 0.057 percent)," NASA said in a press release.

The researchers were also able to identify September 24, 2182, as the most significant single date in terms of a potential impact, with an impact probability of 1 in 2,700, or about 0.

037 percent, NASA concluded.

Although the chances of it hitting Earth are very low, Bennu remains one of the two most hazardous known asteroids in the solar system, NASA said.

"NASA researchers used precision-tracking data from the agency's Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft to better understand movements of... Bennu through the year 2300, significantly reducing uncertainties related to its future orbit," the release said.

The study, titled "Ephemeris and hazard assessment for near-Earth asteroid (101955) Bennu based on OSIRIS-REx data," was published in the journal Icarus.